TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Two years. Two undefeated regular seasons.



Texas High hasn’t lost a regular season matchup since October of 2019. Now, the Tigers will be tasked with replacing the senior class that led them to one of the most successful runs in school history.



“We’ve been fortunate to have the talent to make those runs the last couple of years, and I’m excited to continue to build on it,” said Head Coach Gerry Stanford.



With quarterback Brayson McHenry now at Baylor, it’s time for a new signal caller in Cody Reese to step up.

Reese has experience at the quarterback position and was a First-Team All-District Wide Receiver last season.



“It’s been fun. Our team believes in me so that’s the biggest thing,” said Reese. “It’s been a lot of pressure, I think about it late at night but you’ve just got to go in with the mindset that you can do it.”

“The quarterback run game will be a little different for us,” said Stanford. “That’s not because of what Brayson couldn’t do, it’s more because of what our O-Line can do.”



Defensively, the Tigers will return an important piece of the unit that allowed less than 12 points per game a year ago, Safety CJ Brown.



“We’ve got lockdown corners, lockdown safeties, everybody’s coming with their hat, we’re all coming down hill, it’s gonna be a crazy season,” said Brown.



“CJ’s kind of the calm before the storm back there,” said Stanford. “He communicates everything to our linebackers and to our secondary and he sets the tempo back there.”



It’s time for one final ride for one of Texas High’s most successful senior classes.



They’ve won district titles and playoff games, the only thing missing is a state championship.



“The expectation is there and they plan to keep meeting the expectation of what we want to accomplish this year,” said Stanford.



“You only get one last year of high school ball,” said Brown. “Might as well have fun while you do it.”

