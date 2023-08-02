NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Natchitoches Central Chiefs are coming off a 3-7 season, but they have high expectations for this year with former Many head coach and three time state champion, Jess Curtis, joining the program.

“We believe in hard work, we believe in buy-in, we believe in being physical, those are some of the things that we’re trying to build this program on and the kids have been very receptive,” said Curtis. “This summer they have crushed it, kids are here, 100 plus everyday, and it’s just been a great start for what we want to accomplish.”

“I’ve seen a lot of growth from each and every one of the players coming in and the ones that have been here for a long time,” said senior linebacker Fred Jackson.

“I’ve definitely started to be more vocal and try to take a leadership role, last year I kind of took a back seat, so now that Coach Curtis is here, he likes us loud, so I try to step up and be that for him,” said senior safety Landon Brosset. “That’s a crazy man, always in here with his hair on fire, love to play for him.”

“Like Landon said, he’s crazy, ya know he’s got a lot of energy, a lot fo juice, and that’s what we need here, that’s the type of energy we need to keep pushing forward and for years to come,” said Jackson.

“You’re going to see a team that’s going to compete for four quarters, a team that’s going to fight and claw, scratch and claw, to win,” said Curtis.

When you add the talent on this team with a coach like Curtis, this fall could be electrifying for the Chiefs.