SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Byrd Yellow Jackets are coming off an 8-4 season and a 2nd round playoff berth.

Stacey Ballew’s bunch isn’t young but they are inexperienced.

In fact they have just one starter returning from last years squad, still the goal doesn’t change for the Jackets, they want to still be practicing during the holiday season

Where we want to be at is on Thanksgiving, practicing that’s what coach always preaches to us and that’s what we want. We want to be practicing during Thanksgiving,” said quarterback J.D. Gallman. “Next play mentality, outwork everybody, that’s out goal, be a good teammate be a good person, that’s our goals.”

“The goal is to win every game,” said Ballew. “That’s always your goal is to go out and compete and win every single game but the big picture is like JD said is we want to be practicing Thanksgiving.”

Despite the inexperience Byrd should be in the mix in a very young 5A District 1.

The Yellow Jackets open the season in Texas when they travel to Texarkana to take on Pleasant Grove on Friday, September 1st.