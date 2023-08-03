SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With 7 starters returning on both sides of the football, expectations are sky high for the Huntington Raiders.

One spot where they do have to replace a star is at the quarterback position.

Kam Evans is gone, lost to graduation and Texas Southern University, in steps Lorenzo White Jr. to the quarterback position.

“LJ’s natural personality, he rides right in the middle, he never gets too high, never gets too low never really gets rattled. I noticed that about him even when I was watching him play in middle school is he was getting hit in the mouth dropping back to pass and he didn’t get too high, didn’t get too low,” said head coach Steve Dennis. “I think his natural even keel and ability to stay calm in highly stressful situations is going to give him a skillset to really lead our football team.”

“Really just everything, timing down with my receivers, being a better leader, vocal on and off the field helping my teammates,” said White. “Really everything, I can pass the ball, run the ball, I can do anything the coaches ask me.”

The Raiders have weapons all over the field especially on offense so look for Huntington to light up the scoreboard come the fall.

The Raiders open the season on Friday, September 1st when they play host to the Mansfield Wolverines.