The Green Oaks Giants are coming off a tough 2-8 season, but they’re looking to a new coach to bring them consistency this year.

Former defensive coordinator, James Bradford, took over the program and he’s trying to bring a renewed enthusiasm to the Giants squad.

“These guys, they’ve been together now. When I first got here, and I got a chance to coach them they were very inexperienced, and we were young. We were young on the field, young IQ wise and so now that these guys have been together and the consistency of having me, the defensive coordinator for a couple years first and we got consistency with our defense,” said Bradford. “They’re together now and having fun. Just playing with their brothers, that’s the big thing now that we’ve changed, they’re a little more committed and they understand what’s ahead of them now.”

“He’s keeping us on track, keeping everything together, Coach Lewis left, and it felt like everybody falling apart, Coach Bradford put his arms around us and kept it together. I feel like the guys are more committed this year. I see them working way harder than last year, everything, I just feel like it’s going to be different,” said senior wide receiver and safety, Delarrious Marshall.

The strength of the Giants will be at the skill positions, since they have athletes all over the field and they’ve got just a little more experience than they had last season.

Green Oaks will open the season on Friday, September 1st when they travel to Southwood.