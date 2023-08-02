SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Captain Shreve is coming off a 6-6 season with a run to the 2nd round of the playoffs.

Expectations are always high for the Gators, who have six starters returning on both sides of the ball.

While the Gators will certainly be able to throw it, look for them to lean on Jamarlon Otis and that big offensive line early on

“Fast, physical, fearless. We’re going to try to play extremely fast in all three phases of the game, and be physical in all three phases. We want our kids to be of the mindset that doesn’t matter who we play it’s how we play,” said Gators head coach Adam Kirby. “We’re not going to be scared of anybody, we’re not going to be scared of where we play, what time we play what day we play. We want to be the type of team that sets the tempo. Are we going to do that, that remains to be seen. A lot goes on in the course of a 10 week season but our brand is fast physical and fearless and we’re going to try to live up to that everyday.”

“Fast physical fearless. Conditioning, preparation in the weight-room, film watching just being ready,” said wide receiver Keaton Flowers. “Coming here to work is the motivation, waking up every morning and having Shreve on your chest it just feels good.”

The goal for the Gators is simple, they want to win a district title and make a deep run in the playoffs.

Captain Shreve opens the season on Thursday, August 31st when they play host to Loyola College Prep.