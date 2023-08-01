BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Airline Vikings are coming off of a come back season that led them to claim the District 1-5A Title, and now they’re looking to build upon what clicked for them last year.

They’ll look to starting quarterback, Ben Taylor, who ranked 7th in state in passing yards last season, but it’s not just him who will make plays for the Vikings, the entire offense could be a force to be reckoned with on the field.

“They’re really competitive, all of them really want to win, none as competitive as Tre Jackson, our running back, he’s extremely competitive, ya know to the point where you kind of have to tone him down a little bit at times,” said Vikings head coach Justin Scogin. “You have to have guys that are extremely high energy and very cerebral, like Ben.”

“I mean we got guys that come out here and we work everyday, you know four days a week we come out here and work no matter how we feel. We give all we got every single day and we’re ready,” said wide receiver Bob Patterson. “I mean just everybody knows we can win, so it’s a different mindset when we come out here. We come out here every single day and we look forward to that district championship.”

The Vikings have several players returning on both sides of the ball, so they’re going to look to use that experience to their advantage going into the season.