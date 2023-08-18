TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Pleasant Grove Hawks have continuously had talent in their program, but this year’s team is extra special.

With 17 starters returning and several players receiving offers and committing to D1 schools, the experience on the team is no question.

It’s the culture and close bond between the guys that make this team different than the rest.”

“For a football team, a coach couldn’t ask for a better group to coach, and then the athletes, which is always cool,” said head coach Josh Gibson. “I think they have a humble spirit where they don’t think that they’re better than others and they understand we’re better as a group.”

“We opened up more of our culture talks and stuff, and just learned how to be a better person. I think it just gave us a new dynamic, said Oklahoma State commit senior Caleb Hackelman. “Instead of you just being out there playing, it’s like a different type of feel when you’re in here with your teammates, ya know, learning from your own teammates like going through life with them. It gives you a type of close knit, type of thing that many other teams don’t have.”

“Oh yeah, it’s very special, it’s like no other place,” said Hawks quarterback and Arkansas commit Ahkhari Johnson. “I mean, knowing how close we are, I mean you love another guy, you want to play for them. I mean we just all play for each other.”

“I want our kids to reach their potential, and they have such high ceilings, that I think that’s the focus,” said Gibson. “They become the best people they can be, as good of athletes as they are, the sky is the limit.”

The Hawks will look to utilize the close knit relationship they have off the field when it comes to their on the field performance, combining it with their talents and experience for a successful season.