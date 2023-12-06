DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — We’ve been calling Aeryn Hampton’s name all year. The future Texas Longhorn has stats jumping off the page each and every week.

Hampton feels like the team chemistry is unlike any other, but his relationship with head coach Davin Nelson is something truly special.

“He’ll text you out of the blue like, ‘Hey coach, love you man. You’re doing a great job’,” said Nelson. “I’ve been truly blessed to be able to coach him these past four years.”

“Me and Coach Nelson have a great relationship, I can go to him about anything,” said Hampton. “He’s like a father figure or an uncle, we have a great relationship.”

Leaving a legacy at Daingerfield is important to Hampton, being a role model for his teammates to set them up for success just as he has received throughout these last four years.

“People really look up to what you do,” said Hampton. “When I found that out, I had to start moving different and just be an example for the younger guys you know.”

In the 3A Division 2 quarterfinals, Hampton racked up 17 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss, 3 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. To say he makes an impact for the Tigers would be an understatement.

“I want a state championship. If I could leave a state championship, that’s something a lot of guys haven’t done and that’s a legacy that I can leave,” said Hampton. “(I want to) get a state championship win and bring it back to old Daingerfield.”

“There’s a reason why he’s going where he’s going and those things all combine to the fact that he has a good attitude,” said Nelson. “He just wants to win. That’s just who he is.”