SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Calvary running back James Simon has made quite an impact for the Cavaliers this season. This is evident in his impressive Junior season, averaging nearly 105 rushing yards per game.

“His vision is unbelievable, to see where to go with the football and where to cut and read the lineman and that type of thing,” said head coach Rodney Guin.

Simon set the school record for yards in a game in the Cavs quarterfinal victory over Parkview Baptist. The junior, who has offers from nearly every Power-5 school in the country, just plays at a different speed than most high school kids.

“He cuts at full speed,” Guin said. “A lot of guys slow down when they do that, he doesn’t. He cuts at full speed and he’s just so good in the open field once he gets passed the line.”

Simon wants to play football at the game’s highest level and his work ethic matches his talent.

“The level I want to play at, definitely need to be better, especially if I want to play early when I get to college,” Simon said.

Simon takes watching film seriously, saying the only way to get better is to figure out what he’s doing wrong.

“When I look back at film, I don’t look at the big plays, I don’t look at the highlights first,” Simon said. “I look at what play could I have broken a run for, how could I have gotten 400 or 450 instead of 350.”

Simon admits he would give back all 348 yards and four touchdowns from this week if it meant winning two more games and hoisting up the state championship trophy with his brother John.

“This is the first time we can win something very important together,” Simon said. “Us being brothers and doing that on his last year is something you just can’t forget about.”