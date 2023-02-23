SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the second year in a row, the Parkway Lady Panthers have cut down the nets in Bossier thanks to a 58-24 win over 1-5A rival Natchitoches Central in the LHSAA Division I non-select quarterfinals. The Lady Panthers are one of four area schools heading to Hammond for the state semi-finals. Full results can be found below. Seeds are in parenthesis. Area schools are highlighted in bold. Full brackets can be seen by clicking on each classification.
DIVISION I SELECT
(2) Lafayette 51, (7) Huntington 41
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
(2) Parkway 58, (7) Natchitoches Central 24: Parkway will face Barbe in semi-finals.
DIVISION II SELECT
No area schools remaining.
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
No area schools remaining.
DIVISION III SELECT
No area schools remaining.
DIVISION III NON-SELECT
No area schools remaining.
DIVISION IV SELECT
No area schools remaining.
DIVISION IV NON-SELECT
(4) Arcadia 56, (5) Homer 42: Arcadia will face (9) Oakdale in semi-finals.
(2) Lakeview 58, (7) East Beauregard 55: Lakeview will face (3) Oak Grove in semi-finals.
DIVISION V SELECT
No area schools remaining.
DIVISION V NON-SELECT
(6) Florien 53, (3) Gibsland-Coleman 52: Florien will face (2) Hathaway in semi-finals.
The 2023 LHSAA Girls Basketball Playoff semi-finals begin February 27th in Hammond.