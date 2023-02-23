SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the second year in a row, the Parkway Lady Panthers have cut down the nets in Bossier thanks to a 58-24 win over 1-5A rival Natchitoches Central in the LHSAA Division I non-select quarterfinals. The Lady Panthers are one of four area schools heading to Hammond for the state semi-finals. Full results can be found below. Seeds are in parenthesis. Area schools are highlighted in bold. Full brackets can be seen by clicking on each classification.

(2) Lafayette 51, (7) Huntington 41

(2) Parkway 58, (7) Natchitoches Central 24: Parkway will face Barbe in semi-finals.

No area schools remaining.

No area schools remaining.

No area schools remaining.

No area schools remaining.

No area schools remaining.

(4) Arcadia 56, (5) Homer 42: Arcadia will face (9) Oakdale in semi-finals.

(2) Lakeview 58, (7) East Beauregard 55: Lakeview will face (3) Oak Grove in semi-finals.

No area schools remaining.

(6) Florien 53, (3) Gibsland-Coleman 52: Florien will face (2) Hathaway in semi-finals.



The 2023 LHSAA Girls Basketball Playoff semi-finals begin February 27th in Hammond.