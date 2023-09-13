BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Parkway kicker, Aeron Burrell, had a record-breaking performance in Friday’s 33-0 win over Red River and has been named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

Burrell broke the Bossier Parish record after booming a 55-yard field goal. The most impressive part is that he broke his own record, after booting one through from 53-yards last season.

“We cross midfield, we’re going to give Aeron a chance to make it,” said head coach, Coy Brotherton, “We’ve got 20 seconds left on the play clock, we’ll send him out there and they ran out there on the field, no time to think at all, he was just reacting.”

LSU commit, Aeron Burrell, explained what goes through his mind leading up to a kick, “I just make a visual in my head to make the kick and think of what happens after the kick. I don’t really put too much pressure on myself when I’m going out to a big situation like that.”

Growing up Burrell played soccer at a high level and credits his time on the pitch for getting him ready kick in big games.

“He’s played all over the US, he’s played overseas, so he used to big environments. Nothing rattles him,” said Brotherton.

Burrell added, “Kickoffs are pretty much the same as hitting a goal kick, it’s just a little different. Having a soccer background has really helped me with kicking.”

Burrell hits quite often from over 60-yards in practice and Coach Brotherton feels like he’s going to be making money to kick someday.

“What he can do with his leg is special, there’s people in the NFL that can’t do what he can do right now. If he can stay healthy and keep that mindset and keep working, I think that all the way to the top would be his ceiling,” said Brotherton.

“It’s great, I’m blessed to have the opportunity,” explained Burrell.

Burrell is now eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.