SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Parkway girls defeated Airline 60-27 and the Huntington boys pulled away from Northwood 65-43 as both teams remained undefeated in district play with wins on Friday night. Full scores from Friday’s games around the area can be found below.

GIRLS

Converse 35, Starks 29

Parkway 60, Airline 27

Natchitoches Central 51, Byrd 44

Haughton 51, Southwood 26

Booker T. Washington 53, Minden 48

North Desoto 43, Bossier 26

Calvary 44, Lakeside 29

Vidalia 53, Mansfield 45

Montgomery 37, St. Mary’s 20

Arcadia 53, Haynesville 21

BOYS

Airline 71, Parkway 60

Southwood 68, Haughton 41

Huntington 65, Northwood 43

Red River 60, Jonesboro-Hodge 42

Arcadia 66, Haynesville 41

Ringgold 68, Glenbrook 42

Logansport 68, LaSalle 34

St. Mary’s 77, Montgomery 40

Lakeview 69, Many 58













