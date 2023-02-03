SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Parkway girls defeated Airline 60-27 and the Huntington boys pulled away from Northwood 65-43 as both teams remained undefeated in district play with wins on Friday night. Full scores from Friday’s games around the area can be found below.
GIRLS
Converse 35, Starks 29
Parkway 60, Airline 27
Natchitoches Central 51, Byrd 44
Haughton 51, Southwood 26
Booker T. Washington 53, Minden 48
North Desoto 43, Bossier 26
Calvary 44, Lakeside 29
Vidalia 53, Mansfield 45
Montgomery 37, St. Mary’s 20
Arcadia 53, Haynesville 21
BOYS
Airline 71, Parkway 60
Southwood 68, Haughton 41
Huntington 65, Northwood 43
Red River 60, Jonesboro-Hodge 42
Arcadia 66, Haynesville 41
Ringgold 68, Glenbrook 42
Logansport 68, LaSalle 34
St. Mary’s 77, Montgomery 40
Lakeview 69, Many 58