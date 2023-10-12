SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Parkway defense set the tone early in Thursday’s 21-3 win over Byrd at Independence Stadium.

The Panther’s defense gave up a deep pass from Asher Murray to Matthew Booras midway through the 2nd quarter, setting up the Yellowjackets only points of the game.

“It started up front, our defensive line played their butts off tonight,” said Parkway head coach Coy Brotherton. “All year the defense has been playing well.”

“That one play, you just keep building each other up, that’s what our defense does is build each other up,” said senior defensive lineman Brandon Patterson Jr. “We did that and we held them to a field goal.

Antonio Gladney set the tone for the Parkway offense, breaking off a big run inside the five yard line, setting up the first points of the game. Three plays later Gladney found the end zone to cap the drive and give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

Just before the half Parkway struck again when Kaleb Williams connected with Jayden Lewis, who was wide open in the back corner of the end zone. Parkway led 14-3 at the half.

Williams put the game on ice with a touchdown run in the 3rd quarter.

It’s Parkway’s first win over Byrd since a 14-13 win over the Yellowjackets back in 2019.

“It feels amazing, it feels so good,” said Patterson. “I’m going to go home and get some good rest, I beat Byrd for the first time in three years.”