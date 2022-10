SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Parkway stayed perfect in 2022 with a 55-6 victory over Southwood on Thursday night at Independence Stadium.

The Panthers improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in district 1-5A play. The Cowboys fall to 0-6 and 0-3 in league play.

Parkway will host Byrd next week. Southwood will host Benton.