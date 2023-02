SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Parkway and Huntington rolled to playoff wins at home to highlight Monday’s girls playoff basketball action. Full scores can be found below. Area teams are in bold. Seeds are in parenthesis. Full brackets can be found by clicking on each individual bracket.

(1) John Curtis 79, (17) C.E. Byrd 41

(7) Huntington 66, (10) Acadiana 35: Huntington will face Lafayette in Quarterfinals.

(3) St. Louis Catholic 76, (19) Booker T. Washington 63

(1) Walker 49, (17) Benton 34

(3) Barbe 57, (19) Haughton 50

(7) Natchitoches Central 83, (10) St. Amant 55: Natchitoches Central will face Parkway in Quarterfinals.

(2) Parkway 66, (15) Neville 17: Parkway will face Natchitoches Central in Quarterfinals.

No area schools remaining.

(3) Houma Christian 43, (19) Calvary Baptist 22

(2) Holy Savior Menard 55, (15) Loyola Prep 20

No area schools remaining.

No area schools remaining.

(5) Homer 63, (12) Merryville 50: Homer will face Arcadia in Quarterfinals.

(4) Arcadia 55, (13) South Plaquemines 20: Arcadia will face Homer in Quarterfinals.

(2) Lakeview 47, (18) Mangham 30: Lakeview will face East Beauregard in Quarterfinals.