SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Parker and Peyton Fulghum bring a special explosiveness to the Evangel offense that some may call twin telepathy.

The Eagles offense has been averaging 36.83 points per game. They have several four-year starters, talented athletes all over the field and a unique connection between the Fulghum twins.

“I think their twin connection is just remarkable,” said Evangel head coach Denny Duron. “I see them complete passes that I don’t think anybody could complete. It’s just that connection that happens with twins. It’s so remarkable.”

Both of the Fulghum brothers are weapons on the field. They were both ranked in the top ten for passing and receiving in Louisiana heading into week seven.

Parker is first in receiving with 40 receptions for 808 yards. He’s averaging 20.2 yards per reception with eight touchdowns.

“He knows exactly where I am going to be at all times,” said the wide receiver. “I know his thought at all times. We’ve grown up together. We’ve got more catches together than anybody else on the field combined, so it really is different. There are coaches I’ve talked to after a game that are just like, ‘Man what are we supposed to do to stop it?'”

Quarterback Peyton is fourth in passing completing 101 of 151 passes for 1,575 yards and he has 16 touchdowns.

“It’s hard to prepare for me and Parker because of the twin connection we have,” said Peyton. “It’s actually a real thing. A lot of people don’t know if it’s a real thing or not, but it’s actually real. I know what he’s going to do before he even does it, and he knows what I’m going to do before I even do it. I can imagine that’s hard to prepare for. Then if you do over prepare for that then we have other guys that are going to bring it too. It’s something hard to deal with probably. We probably give a lot of defensive coordinators nightmares if you think about it. It’s probably not fun to prepare for us.”

The Fulghum brothers and the Evangel Eagles (4-2, 3-0) take on North Desoto (5-1, 3-0) on Friday, October 13th at 7:00 p.m.