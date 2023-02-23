SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A pair of Captain Shreve teammates will remain teammates at the next level.

Running back Jayden Edwards and defensive lineman Terrence Greene made it official on Thursday, signing with the Division III power.

Edwards proved to be one of the best backs in the state as a senior, rushing for over 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns despite a knee injury suffered early into his final year as a Gator.



The injury has allowed Edwards to appreciate the position he’s in, heading to the next level.

“I thought it was over at that point,” Hampton said, regarding his injury. “This is what I wanted to happen. I’ve thought about this. It feels really great.”

Greene will head to Abilene after a senior season that saw him earn All-District honors. Signing with the Cowboys accomplishes a dream that’s been in the making for over a decade.

“Playing at the college level is a big thing for me, it’s something I’ve dreamed about,” Greene said. “It’s something I’ve wanted since I started playing football.”



The duo join Scotty Simo, Davion Allen, Cam Randolph, Kenyon Terrell, and Emmanuel Walker-Hines as Gators who have signed to continue their playing careers at the college level from the graduating class of 2023.