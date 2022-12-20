SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The following is a conversation between KTAL Sports Director Wesley Boone and Norman Taylor, Thomas Williams, and Marilyn Prothro.

Who are you?

“Well, I’m Norman. Norman Taylor. 29 years old. I’m from Shreveport. Occupation is self taught artist,”-Norman Taylor (NT)

“My name is Thomas Williams. 43 years old. I used to visit the football games when I was back in town. I heard about this sophomore kid who was playing for Byrd. From what I knew, from when I was in high school a sophomore hadn’t played since Arnaz Battle,”-Thomas Williams (TW)

Norman Taylor (#27, center) was an up and coming star on C.E. Byrd’s football team in 2008.

Why football?

“The one thing, or the few things I was good at was football. So, being good at it, you start taking it more serious. There’s nothing like that Friday Night Football feeling. It’s unmatched, you get to the pros, you get to college, but being in high school, its different. You ain’t gonna get that back. Byrd is the premiere school for me, and for a lot of kids in North Louisiana. I love it. I still do,”-NT



“I’m Marilyn Prothro and I’m one of the assistant principals at Byrd High School, I knew him from football of course and we knew he was up and coming and going to be on the varsity team,”-Marilyn Prothro (MP)

Your football career ended abruptly. How?

“It was the third week of the season, we were going to play West Monroe. And I just had a birthday on Sunday. I just turned 15. Swing drill. He gets past me one time so I’m gonna do it again. So sweep drill again, I blow the play up, you can’t just leave it single, you can’t leave it even. And the third time we met and collided. I remember going black. And from there I trying to get up but I couldn’t,”-NT



“I was not on campus when it happened. I was sitting in my computer, I can still see where I was at. We heard that there had been an accident,”-MP



“I don’t think I really panicked. it was a eerie kind of scary feeling and Dr. Nanda said it was just a freak accident,”-NT

Thomas Williams is Norman Taylor’s at-home service worker. Their working relationship has blossomed into a full-on friendship.

What happened?

“Like a neck injury, spinal chord injury, stuff like that. You go from a split second doing everything for yourself to having someone have to do everything for you. I started to sink into a slight depression because you can’t get up, move around, work out, do all these other things that you were used to doing before. And if you do, you have to be assisted. Had I been born with an ailment where I was in the chair from the get go, it would have been different. But having that taste of what its like to do for yourself, it makes it hard,”-NT



“My occupation is, direct service worker. I ran into Norman’s mom and she said how would you feel helping work with Norman. I tell him, you know its kind of strange how we ended up together. But I think it’s fate,”-TW

How did you start painting?

“As a kid, I never envisioned myself painting, ever. I didn’t even see the need for it. Senior year up until maybe 2020, I hadn’t done anything. I didn’t have desire or really want to do anything artistic anymore. I tricked myself into thinking that I can’t do it by myself. So it’s not really a need for me to do. 2020. A lot of times, you know, pandemic this is August, it started with basically me doing portraits of people’s dogs,”-NT



“Its a lengthy process. I just try to assist him the best I can,”-TW

“It was just finding another way to do something that you’ve done before. Adaptation,”-NT

“We were amazed at this talent, that he could paint with his paint brush in his mouth,”-MP

“He doesn’t talk about his art business, he’s a business. He’s the CEO,”-TW

Norman’s budding art business has picked up in the last year. You can find pieces of art or pay for a commission at notbyhand.us.

What’s next?

“Well, I’m so much more than what happened to me,”-NT

“12 years from his accident, there are some kids that don’t know about it now. But we show him his art, his artwork that we have and you know, tell them his story. And so he continues to inspire our Byrd kids as well,”-MP



“Same with art, he helps me as I help him. I currently coach at a middle school, and he comes to the games. He’ll notice this and that, this and that, and its the same thing with his art. He uses that same drive he used in sports, he’s attacking that, that’s his game. The art or the photo is his game-plan,”-TW



“For so long, I was Norman Taylor, the kid who got injured. But now it’s Norman Taylor the artist,”-NT

To follow Norman Taylor’s art journey, head to notbyhand.us.