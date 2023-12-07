NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Oak Grove (12-2) scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back as the Tigers won the Division IV (Non-Select) State Championship with a 62-36 victory in the Caesars Superdome Thursday night.

Louisiana Tech commit Jackson Bradley got the scoring started for Oak Grove with a 29 yard touchdown run.

Haynesville (13-2) answered with a big play of their own, Isaiah Washington connected with Jermarquis Hampton behind the Tigers defense for a 52 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.

Bradley added three more first half touchdowns and was named MVP with 211 yards on the ground.

Oak Grove rushed for an LHSAA State Championship game record 397 yards in the victory