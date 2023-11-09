SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After a slow start to the season the Northwood Falcons (5-5, 5-2) have turned a corner.

The Falcons finished in a three way tie for 2nd place in the 4A District-1 Standings and earned a home playoff game in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season in North Shreveport.

Northwood will host Archbishop Rummel (4-6, 2-4) at Jerry Burton Stadium Friday night. The Raiders bring state championship tradition to town, winning three state championships since 2012.

Northwood head coach Austin Brown warns the Falcons players to not put Rummel on a pedestal.

“I want to see that they don’t know who Archbishop Rummel is,” said Brown. “We know they’re a perennial powerhouse from the Catholic League and have won multiple state championships.”

Brown hopes the Falcons come out on Friday with the same zest they played with during the final four weeks of the season where they finished with a 3-1 record.

“I just want to see us come out and play with our hair on fire and we’re not afraid of the moment. We have a young team and one of the toughest playoff brackets in the nation,” said Brown. “You just want to see your kids come out and compete and I like our chances.”

Brown hopes playing the game at Jerry Burton Stadium in North Shreveport will help the Falcons stay even keel.

“They got to drive 6-9 hours in one day and we got to walk across some gravel,” said Brown. “We like our chances and we know our boys will be ready to fight.”