SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Northwood Falcons are coming off a 9-3 season, with an explosive offense scoring just over 29 points a game.

The Falcons have seven starters returning on both sides of the ball for 2023, however, there’s a change to the quarterback position. Senior Hutson Hearron, who was a tight end and punter last year, will take over under center.”

“Hutson is everything you want in a quarterback,” said Northwood head coach Austin Brown. “He’s a leader, charismatic, he’s in this community, he’s a part of this community, he’s got three generations of Northwood alumni behind him.”

“Realistically I feel like I have a great feel of the game, and just being able to make a play, like not just through the playbook but off the field, that I can just go and do something that other people can’t,” said Hearron.

“You have a lot of kids that play football, but he loves football,” said Brown. “He loves to practice, he loves to compete, and I think that leans into the rest of the team as well.”

Hearron says that the Falcons have several weapons and he plans to spread the ball around all season long.

Northwood opens the season on Friday, September 1st when they play host to Benton.