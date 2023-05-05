SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Northwood took an early 2-0 lead before the Rummel Raiders outscored the Falcons 12-2 over the remainder of the contest to take game one of the best of three Quarterfinal series 12-4 on Friday evening. Full scores from area quarterfinal matchups can be found below. Area teams are in bold. You can view each full bracket by clicking on the classification.

No area teams remaining.

(12) Rummel 12, (4) Northwood 4: Rummel leads series 1-0

(2) Jesuit 3, (10) C.E. Byrd 1: Jesuit leads series 1-0.

(3) Assumption 10, (6) North Desoto 0: Assumption leads series 1-0

No area teams remaining.

No area teams remaining.

(3) Notre Dame 5, (6) Calvary Baptist 2: Series tied 1-1

(3) Notre Dame 3, (6) Calvary Baptist 0, Notre Dame wins series 2-1. Calvary eliminated.



(2) Logansport 9, (7) Delcambre 6: Logansport advances to semi-finals. Will face (3) DeQuincy

(3) Glenbrook 5, (11) Riverside Academy 0: Glenbrook advances to semi-finals. Will face (2) Ascension Catholic

(7) Weston 5, (2) Converse 3: Converse eliminated.

No area teams remaining.

