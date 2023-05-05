SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Northwood took an early 2-0 lead before the Rummel Raiders outscored the Falcons 12-2 over the remainder of the contest to take game one of the best of three Quarterfinal series 12-4 on Friday evening. Full scores from area quarterfinal matchups can be found below. Area teams are in bold. You can view each full bracket by clicking on the classification.
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
No area teams remaining.
DIVISION I SELECT
(12) Rummel 12, (4) Northwood 4: Rummel leads series 1-0
(2) Jesuit 3, (10) C.E. Byrd 1: Jesuit leads series 1-0.
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
(3) Assumption 10, (6) North Desoto 0: Assumption leads series 1-0
DIVISION II SELECT
No area teams remaining.
DIVISION III NON-SELECT
No area teams remaining.
DIVISION III SELECT
(3) Notre Dame 5, (6) Calvary Baptist 2: Series tied 1-1
(3) Notre Dame 3, (6) Calvary Baptist 0, Notre Dame wins series 2-1. Calvary eliminated.
DIVISION IV NON-SELECT
(2) Logansport 9, (7) Delcambre 6: Logansport advances to semi-finals. Will face (3) DeQuincy
DIVISION IV SELECT
(3) Glenbrook 5, (11) Riverside Academy 0: Glenbrook advances to semi-finals. Will face (2) Ascension Catholic
DIVISION V NON-SELECT
(7) Weston 5, (2) Converse 3: Converse eliminated.
DIVISION V SELECT
No area teams remaining.