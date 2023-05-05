SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Northwood took an early 2-0 lead before the Rummel Raiders outscored the Falcons 12-2 over the remainder of the contest to take game one of the best of three Quarterfinal series 12-4 on Friday evening. Full scores from area quarterfinal matchups can be found below. Area teams are in bold. You can view each full bracket by clicking on the classification.

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

No area teams remaining.

DIVISION I SELECT

(12) Rummel 12, (4) Northwood 4: Rummel leads series 1-0
(2) Jesuit 3, (10) C.E. Byrd 1: Jesuit leads series 1-0.

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

(3) Assumption 10, (6) North Desoto 0: Assumption leads series 1-0

DIVISION II SELECT

No area teams remaining.

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

No area teams remaining.

DIVISION III SELECT

(3) Notre Dame 5, (6) Calvary Baptist 2: Series tied 1-1
(3) Notre Dame 3, (6) Calvary Baptist 0, Notre Dame wins series 2-1. Calvary eliminated.

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

(2) Logansport 9, (7) Delcambre 6: Logansport advances to semi-finals. Will face (3) DeQuincy

DIVISION IV SELECT

(3) Glenbrook 5, (11) Riverside Academy 0: Glenbrook advances to semi-finals. Will face (2) Ascension Catholic

DIVISION V NON-SELECT

(7) Weston 5, (2) Converse 3: Converse eliminated.

DIVISION V SELECT

No area teams remaining.