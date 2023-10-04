SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We’re halfway through the regular season and the district races are starting to heat up in Louisiana High School Football.

Here is a look at the District Standings for all of the Northwest Louisiana Teams:

5A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Airline Vikings2-05-02501565W
Captain Shreve Gators2-04-11611313W
Parkway Panthers1-14-1166751L
Haughton Buccaneers1-13-21851471W
Natch. Central Chiefs1-12-31431771L
Byrd Yellow Jackets1-11-41631831W
Benton Tigers1-21-41392464L
Southwood Cowboys0-20-4681695L
4A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
North Desoto Griffins2-04-12571084W
Evangel Eagles2-03-2181862W
Northwood Falcons2-02-31151002W
Huntington Raiders1-13-21461621W
Woodlawn Knights1-13-21481221L
BTW Lions0-22-3721342L
Bossier Bearkats0-21-4522074L
Minden Crimson Tide0-20-5981805L
3A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Sterlington Panthers2-04-1171614W
Union Farmers1-13-21881502W
Wossman Wildcats1-04-1144491W
North Webster Knights0-13-21391001L
Bastrop Rams1-12-3881531W
Carroll Bulldogs0-23-286742L
Richwood Rams0-22-3841163L
2A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Calvary Cavaliers0-05-0203885W
D’Arbonne Woods0-04-0160554W
Lakeside Warriors0-03-21471021L
Loyola Flyers0-01-3661561W
Green Oaks Giants0-01-4181214L
North Caddo Titans0-01-41302022L
2A DISTRICT 3
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Lakeview Gators0-03-22041681L
Many Tigers0-02-21201511L
Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers0-02-31041761L
Winnfield Tigers0-01-4731312L
Mansfield Wolverines0-01-4961511W
Red River Bulldogs0-00-51081925L
Class A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Haynesville Tornado2-05-0214895W
Homer Pelicans2-04-1214904W
Glenbrook Apaches1-14-1148961W
Ringgold Redskins1-13-21541511L
Arcadia Hornets0-14-1144991L
Magnolia Mariners0-10-5262575L
Plain Dealing Lions0-20-5342525L
Class A DISTRICT 3
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
St. Mary’s Tigers0-04-0112554W
Logansport Tigers0-04-11621324W
LaSalle Tigers0-03-2157942L
Montgomery Tigers0-02-31171941W
Northwood (Lena) Gators0-01-41001561W