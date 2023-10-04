SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We’re halfway through the regular season and the district races are starting to heat up in Louisiana High School Football.
Here is a look at the District Standings for all of the Northwest Louisiana Teams:
|5A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Airline Vikings
|2-0
|5-0
|250
|156
|5W
|Captain Shreve Gators
|2-0
|4-1
|161
|131
|3W
|Parkway Panthers
|1-1
|4-1
|166
|75
|1L
|Haughton Buccaneers
|1-1
|3-2
|185
|147
|1W
|Natch. Central Chiefs
|1-1
|2-3
|143
|177
|1L
|Byrd Yellow Jackets
|1-1
|1-4
|163
|183
|1W
|Benton Tigers
|1-2
|1-4
|139
|246
|4L
|Southwood Cowboys
|0-2
|0-4
|68
|169
|5L
|4A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|North Desoto Griffins
|2-0
|4-1
|257
|108
|4W
|Evangel Eagles
|2-0
|3-2
|181
|86
|2W
|Northwood Falcons
|2-0
|2-3
|115
|100
|2W
|Huntington Raiders
|1-1
|3-2
|146
|162
|1W
|Woodlawn Knights
|1-1
|3-2
|148
|122
|1L
|BTW Lions
|0-2
|2-3
|72
|134
|2L
|Bossier Bearkats
|0-2
|1-4
|52
|207
|4L
|Minden Crimson Tide
|0-2
|0-5
|98
|180
|5L
|3A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Sterlington Panthers
|2-0
|4-1
|171
|61
|4W
|Union Farmers
|1-1
|3-2
|188
|150
|2W
|Wossman Wildcats
|1-0
|4-1
|144
|49
|1W
|North Webster Knights
|0-1
|3-2
|139
|100
|1L
|Bastrop Rams
|1-1
|2-3
|88
|153
|1W
|Carroll Bulldogs
|0-2
|3-2
|86
|74
|2L
|Richwood Rams
|0-2
|2-3
|84
|116
|3L
|2A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Calvary Cavaliers
|0-0
|5-0
|203
|88
|5W
|D’Arbonne Woods
|0-0
|4-0
|160
|55
|4W
|Lakeside Warriors
|0-0
|3-2
|147
|102
|1L
|Loyola Flyers
|0-0
|1-3
|66
|156
|1W
|Green Oaks Giants
|0-0
|1-4
|18
|121
|4L
|North Caddo Titans
|0-0
|1-4
|130
|202
|2L
|2A DISTRICT 3
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Lakeview Gators
|0-0
|3-2
|204
|168
|1L
|Many Tigers
|0-0
|2-2
|120
|151
|1L
|Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers
|0-0
|2-3
|104
|176
|1L
|Winnfield Tigers
|0-0
|1-4
|73
|131
|2L
|Mansfield Wolverines
|0-0
|1-4
|96
|151
|1W
|Red River Bulldogs
|0-0
|0-5
|108
|192
|5L
|Class A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Haynesville Tornado
|2-0
|5-0
|214
|89
|5W
|Homer Pelicans
|2-0
|4-1
|214
|90
|4W
|Glenbrook Apaches
|1-1
|4-1
|148
|96
|1W
|Ringgold Redskins
|1-1
|3-2
|154
|151
|1L
|Arcadia Hornets
|0-1
|4-1
|144
|99
|1L
|Magnolia Mariners
|0-1
|0-5
|26
|257
|5L
|Plain Dealing Lions
|0-2
|0-5
|34
|252
|5L
|Class A DISTRICT 3
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|St. Mary’s Tigers
|0-0
|4-0
|112
|55
|4W
|Logansport Tigers
|0-0
|4-1
|162
|132
|4W
|LaSalle Tigers
|0-0
|3-2
|157
|94
|2L
|Montgomery Tigers
|0-0
|2-3
|117
|194
|1W
|Northwood (Lena) Gators
|0-0
|1-4
|100
|156
|1W