SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Homer Pelicans and Haynesville Golden Tornado will play for the Class A District One Championship in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

Several other area teams have a chance to lock up district championships in the final week of the regular season.

Here are the standings for all of the North Louisiana district races:

LHSAA District Standings
5A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Captain Shreve Gators6-08-13602297W
Airline Vikings5-18-14162813W
Parkway Panthers4-27-22751371L
Benton Tigers3-34-53253951L
Byrd Yellow Jackets3-33-62622921W
Haughton Buccaneers2-44-53113311W
Natch. Central Chiefs1-52-72633145L
Southwood Cowboys0-60-91003429L
5A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Ruston Bearcats4-09-03051279W
West Monroe Rebels4-08-12611544W
ASH Trojans2-25-43152101L
Ouachita Lions1-32-71472963L
West Ouachita Chiefs1-36-32261731W
Pineville Rebels0-42-71152454L
4A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
North Desoto Griffins6-08-14571808W
Northwood Falcons5-15-42611823W
Evangel Eagles4-25-43341791L
Huntington Raiders4-26-32882631W
Woodlawn Knights2-44-52242921L
Minden Crimson Tide2-42-71572921W
BTW Lions1-53-61602532L
Bossier Bearkats0-61-81153858L
4A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Neville Tigers4-08-13571114W
Tioga Indians2-17-22901621W
Franklin Patriots1-26-32822141L
Peabody Warhorses1-26-32781831L
Grant Cougars0-33-62382814L
3A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Sterlington Panthers5-08-1297898W
Wossman Wildcats5-08-1253565W
Union Farmers3-25-42812161L
North Webster Knights3-35-42061981W
Bastrop Rams1-42-71383084L
Richwood Rams1-44-51841911W
Carroll Bulldogs1-53-61071906L
2A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Calvary Cavaliers4-09-0418949W
D’Arbonne Woods3-17-12861201W
Loyola Flyers3-14-42312352W
Green Oaks Giants1-32-7782811L
North Caddo Titans1-32-72283852L
Lakeside Warriors0-43-61712975L
2A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Oak Grove Tigers5-07-23761726W
Mangham Dragons5-15-43022294W
Ferriday Trojans3-24-52682593L
General Trass Panthers2-34-53053261L
Rayville Hornets2-34-52742861L
Vidalia Vikings1-44-51782511W
Madison Jaguars0-53-61362746L
2A DISTRICT 3
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Many Tigers4-06-23011884W
Red River Bulldogs3-13-62522721L
Mansfield Wolverines3-14-52472293W
Winnfield Tigers1-32-71092583L
Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers1-33-61703071W
Lakeview Gators0-43-62723615L
Class A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Homer Pelicans5-07-23701612W
Haynesville Tornado5-08-13891683W
Glenbrook Apaches4-27-23621601L
Arcadia Hornets2-36-32642161W
Magnolia Mariners1-41-81084222L
Ringgold Redskins1-43-61723515L
Plain Dealing Lions0-50-9744889L
Class A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Ouachita Christian Eagles2-08-1329792W
St. Frederick Warriors1-15-32501442W
Cedar Creek Cougars1-14-42021031W
Lincoln Prep Panthers0-22-6942073L
Class A DISTRICT 3
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Logansport Tigers3-08-13401418W
St. Mary’s Tigers2-16-22271151L
Montgomery Tigers2-15-42132871W
LaSalle Tigers1-34-52272291W
Northwood (Lena) Gators0-31-81283564L