SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Homer Pelicans and Haynesville Golden Tornado will play for the Class A District One Championship in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.
Several other area teams have a chance to lock up district championships in the final week of the regular season.
Here are the standings for all of the North Louisiana district races:
|LHSAA District Standings
|5A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Captain Shreve Gators
|6-0
|8-1
|360
|229
|7W
|Airline Vikings
|5-1
|8-1
|416
|281
|3W
|Parkway Panthers
|4-2
|7-2
|275
|137
|1L
|Benton Tigers
|3-3
|4-5
|325
|395
|1L
|Byrd Yellow Jackets
|3-3
|3-6
|262
|292
|1W
|Haughton Buccaneers
|2-4
|4-5
|311
|331
|1W
|Natch. Central Chiefs
|1-5
|2-7
|263
|314
|5L
|Southwood Cowboys
|0-6
|0-9
|100
|342
|9L
|5A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Ruston Bearcats
|4-0
|9-0
|305
|127
|9W
|West Monroe Rebels
|4-0
|8-1
|261
|154
|4W
|ASH Trojans
|2-2
|5-4
|315
|210
|1L
|Ouachita Lions
|1-3
|2-7
|147
|296
|3L
|West Ouachita Chiefs
|1-3
|6-3
|226
|173
|1W
|Pineville Rebels
|0-4
|2-7
|115
|245
|4L
|4A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|North Desoto Griffins
|6-0
|8-1
|457
|180
|8W
|Northwood Falcons
|5-1
|5-4
|261
|182
|3W
|Evangel Eagles
|4-2
|5-4
|334
|179
|1L
|Huntington Raiders
|4-2
|6-3
|288
|263
|1W
|Woodlawn Knights
|2-4
|4-5
|224
|292
|1L
|Minden Crimson Tide
|2-4
|2-7
|157
|292
|1W
|BTW Lions
|1-5
|3-6
|160
|253
|2L
|Bossier Bearkats
|0-6
|1-8
|115
|385
|8L
|4A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Neville Tigers
|4-0
|8-1
|357
|111
|4W
|Tioga Indians
|2-1
|7-2
|290
|162
|1W
|Franklin Patriots
|1-2
|6-3
|282
|214
|1L
|Peabody Warhorses
|1-2
|6-3
|278
|183
|1L
|Grant Cougars
|0-3
|3-6
|238
|281
|4L
|3A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Sterlington Panthers
|5-0
|8-1
|297
|89
|8W
|Wossman Wildcats
|5-0
|8-1
|253
|56
|5W
|Union Farmers
|3-2
|5-4
|281
|216
|1L
|North Webster Knights
|3-3
|5-4
|206
|198
|1W
|Bastrop Rams
|1-4
|2-7
|138
|308
|4L
|Richwood Rams
|1-4
|4-5
|184
|191
|1W
|Carroll Bulldogs
|1-5
|3-6
|107
|190
|6L
|2A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Calvary Cavaliers
|4-0
|9-0
|418
|94
|9W
|D’Arbonne Woods
|3-1
|7-1
|286
|120
|1W
|Loyola Flyers
|3-1
|4-4
|231
|235
|2W
|Green Oaks Giants
|1-3
|2-7
|78
|281
|1L
|North Caddo Titans
|1-3
|2-7
|228
|385
|2L
|Lakeside Warriors
|0-4
|3-6
|171
|297
|5L
|2A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Oak Grove Tigers
|5-0
|7-2
|376
|172
|6W
|Mangham Dragons
|5-1
|5-4
|302
|229
|4W
|Ferriday Trojans
|3-2
|4-5
|268
|259
|3L
|General Trass Panthers
|2-3
|4-5
|305
|326
|1L
|Rayville Hornets
|2-3
|4-5
|274
|286
|1L
|Vidalia Vikings
|1-4
|4-5
|178
|251
|1W
|Madison Jaguars
|0-5
|3-6
|136
|274
|6L
|2A DISTRICT 3
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Many Tigers
|4-0
|6-2
|301
|188
|4W
|Red River Bulldogs
|3-1
|3-6
|252
|272
|1L
|Mansfield Wolverines
|3-1
|4-5
|247
|229
|3W
|Winnfield Tigers
|1-3
|2-7
|109
|258
|3L
|Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers
|1-3
|3-6
|170
|307
|1W
|Lakeview Gators
|0-4
|3-6
|272
|361
|5L
|Class A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Homer Pelicans
|5-0
|7-2
|370
|161
|2W
|Haynesville Tornado
|5-0
|8-1
|389
|168
|3W
|Glenbrook Apaches
|4-2
|7-2
|362
|160
|1L
|Arcadia Hornets
|2-3
|6-3
|264
|216
|1W
|Magnolia Mariners
|1-4
|1-8
|108
|422
|2L
|Ringgold Redskins
|1-4
|3-6
|172
|351
|5L
|Plain Dealing Lions
|0-5
|0-9
|74
|488
|9L
|Class A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Ouachita Christian Eagles
|2-0
|8-1
|329
|79
|2W
|St. Frederick Warriors
|1-1
|5-3
|250
|144
|2W
|Cedar Creek Cougars
|1-1
|4-4
|202
|103
|1W
|Lincoln Prep Panthers
|0-2
|2-6
|94
|207
|3L
|Class A DISTRICT 3
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Logansport Tigers
|3-0
|8-1
|340
|141
|8W
|St. Mary’s Tigers
|2-1
|6-2
|227
|115
|1L
|Montgomery Tigers
|2-1
|5-4
|213
|287
|1W
|LaSalle Tigers
|1-3
|4-5
|227
|229
|1W
|Northwood (Lena) Gators
|0-3
|1-8
|128
|356
|4L