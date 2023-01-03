SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After leading North Desoto to its first ever appearance in a state football championship game, Griffin Head Coach Dennis Dunn was named the Class 4A Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Dunn’s star defender, Hunter Addison was named to the team as an Athlete. Addison led the Griffins in tackles with 111. He was named the team’s most outstanding player in their state championship defeat against Lutcher.

Northwood was represented by two players, one on each side of the football. Jamarion Kennedy is one of five all-state offensive linemen. The Louisiana Tech commit is joined by fellow Tech commit Hayden Christman (Tioga) on the list.

The other Falcon to make the All-State team was defensive lineman Ta’Derius Collins. The Indiana commit led Northwood in tackles (62), making a staggering 24 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Evangel wide receiver Parker Fulghum was also named to the All-State team, hauling in 89 passes for 1,245 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The full All-State team can be found below.

2022 Class 4A All-State Team

Offense

Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl

WR Kentrell Prejean Teurlings Catholic 5-9 155 Sr.

WR Parker Fulghum Evangel 6-2 190 Jr.

WR Christian McNees St. Thomas More 6-2 206 Sr.

OL Hayden Christman Tioga 6-7 305 Sr.

OL Jamarion Kennedy Northwood-Shreve Sr. 6-4 310

OL Zalance Heard Neville 6-6 310 Sr.

OL Kohl Brown St. Thomas More 6-0 265 Sr.

OL Caden Jones De La Salle 6-8 305 Sr.

QB D’wayne Winfield Lutcher 6-3 215 Sr.

RB Xavier Ford Leesville 5-11 190, So.

RB Fred Robertson Warren Easton 5-9 190 Jr.

RB P.J. Martin De La Salle 5-10 205 Sr.

PK Brendan Bourque St. Thomas More 5-8 152 Jr.

ATH JuJuan Johnson Lafayette Christian 6-0 175 Jr.

Defense

Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl

DL Ted Jackson West Feliciana 5-11 235 Jr.

DL Ta’Derious Collins Northwood-Shreve 6-5 235 Sr.

DL Matthew Fobbs-White Neville 6-2 225 Sr.

DL Melvin Hills Lafayette Christian 6-4 272 Jr.

LB Ty’jai Jones Assumption 5-10 190 Sr.

LB Owen Deboisblanc Teurlings 5-8 164 Sr.LB Spida Lively Westgate 5-10, 215, So.

LB Jirrea Johnson Warren Easton 5-11, 220 Sr.

DB Brock Louque Lutcher, 6-0, 185, Jr.

DB Ty Lee Lafayette Christian 6-0 170, Jr.

DB Nicholas Beckwith St. Thomas More 6-3 210 Sr.

DB Thai Brown McDonogh 35 5-10 170 Jr.

P Chris Lopez Ellender 5-9 154 So.

KR Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 5-8, 175, Sr.

ATH Hunter Addison North DeSoto 5-10 175 Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher

Defensive Player of the Year: Nicholas Beckwith, ST. Thomas More

Coach of the Year: Dennis Dunn, North DeSoto

Honorable Mention

Ronnie Crosby, DeRidder; Bryant Hammond, DeRidder; Jeremiah Caldwell, Tioga; Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine; Carter Fontenot, Teurlings; Hutch Swilley, St. Thomas More; Javion White, Franklin Parish; Bryce Curtis, Franklin Parish; Marc Denison, Northwood-Shreve; Royal Williams, Ellender; Eli Morrison, Grant; Tylin Johnson, Lutcher; Charles Barbarin, McDonogh 35; Cole Cory, North DeSoto; Devarre Dyson, West Feliciana; Jesse Jeffrey, Lafayette Christian; Raymond Howard, Shaw; Zarontay Smith, Ellender: James “Gage” Caskey, North DeSoto; Mason Lopez, North DeSoto; Santana Price, McDonogh 35; Luke Delafield, North DeSoto; Jaylon Coleman, Vandebilt Catholic; John Lewis, North DeSoto; D’Shaun Ford, Opelousas; Arnold Barnes, Booker T. Washington; David Kency, Shaw; Jaedon Voisin, Belle Chasse; Quintavion White, Northwood-Shreve; Joel Rogers, West Feliciana; Javon Ricks, South Terrebonne; Colby Ziegler, Lakeshore; Issac Casnave, Salmen; Gabriel Relliford, Evangel; Holden Matthews, St. Thomas More; Jameian Buxton, Warren Easton; Alex Sumler, McDonogh 35; Jordan Milton, North DeSoto; Marques Hampton, North DeSoto; Makhi Reed, Minden; Jacob Fairchild, Vandebilt Catholic; Kai Brown, Lutcher; Dontay Washington, Opelousas; Andre Williams, Westgate; Michael Thomas Jr., De La Salle; Jerome Victor, Shaw; Edric Williams, Booker T. Washington; Christian Johnson, Bossier; Jamal Jordan, Evangel; Craydon Long, Lutcher; Mar’Javious Moss, Northwood-Shreve; Kaleb Vaughn, Neville; Eric Horn, Carver; Torrion Alexis, Carver; JaShawn Mabry-Liles, Leesville.