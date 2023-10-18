SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — North Desoto’s Landry Wyatt had a standout performance against Evangel that put the Griffin’s in the driver’s seat of District 1-4A standings.

Last week North Desoto came out on top of Evangel 38-28 to keep their undefeated district record. Wyatt had four receptions for 139 yards against the Eagles.

“Landry Wyatt is a guy that has been in this program for four years and has waited his turn,” said Griffin’s head coach Dennis Dunn.

“This offseason I went to the weightroom, and I told myself I’m not sitting the bench again this year,” said the wide receiver. “I put on 14 pounds, a lot of it was muscle and I just got faster and bigger. Here I am.”

Wyatt has had an impressive senior season. He’s racked up receiving 475 yards putting him in the top 15 in Louisiana.

“A lot of people line up out there and they see this smaller type of receiver and they say, ‘Well we’re going to man him because a lot of people are having to double Cole Cory,'” said Coach Dunn. “They’re leaving him in man coverage and he’s taking advantage of every opportunity.”

“Splitting targets with Cole is something I appreciate because I’m not getting double teamed,” Wyatt said. “A lot of people would if they were that high in the state.”

Wyatt says he has gained so much knowledge from Coach Dunn on and off the field.

“It’s everyday I’m learning something new from him,” Landry added. “He’s been doing this for a hot minute, so I listen to him every day. It’s beautiful to hear him talk.”

“He’s one of the hardest working kids that I’ve ever been around,” said Coach Dunn. “He’s a certainly a leader on this football team. We’re just so proud of the year that he’s having. It’s not surprising to any of us because of what he’s done when nobody was watching.”

Wyatt is now eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.