STONEWALL, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In the Non-Select Division II bracket, top-seeded North Desoto run-ruled eight-seeded Assumption 11-0 to earn the program’s ninth consecutive trip to the state semi-finals.

Maddy Stringer’s three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth ended the ballgame.

In the circle, Aly Delafield threw a complete game shutout.

North Desoto will face the winner of Saturday’s Brusly-Iowa matchup in the semi-finals. The Griffins have won back-to-back state titles.