STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Head coach Dennis Dunn said advancing to the dome for the first time in school history changed the team’s mindset. The key to making it back is going to rest on the shoulders of sophomore quarterback Luke Delafield.

“I think this off season, we’ve really bought into go to the Superdome, we’ve been there before. Not the big starry eyes, not the bright lights, don’t let it get to us,” said Delafield. “Just go there and play football and win the game at the end of the day.”

“He’s got it. People ask me to describe what it is. It’s not just the physical ability and the talent,” said head coach Dennis Dunn. “He’s got all the intangibles, decision-making ability, poise under pressure, the ability to feel the rush but not see the rush.”

The Delafield family is synonymous with winning in Desoto Parish.

“My dad played professional baseball for the Yankees,” said Delafield. “My sisters all played college softball and had successful careers. My youngest sister Aly is going to Northwestern State. She’s going to ball out there, I already know it.”

With the leadership of Luke Delafield and several returners on both sides of the ball, the Griffins mindset is to get the job done in New Orleans.

North Desoto opens the season on Friday, September 1st against Airline.