IOWA, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Time and time again this season, the North Desoto Griffins have defied the odds.



“We don’t have the most talent in the world, we don’t have the most size,” said Griffins head coach Dennis Dunn. “But we do have the most heart and want-to.”



The Griffins’ heart was on full display, taking down the top-seeded Iowa Yellowjackets to punch their ticket the Non-Select Division II state championship game, the first state championship appearance in program history.

“Just so emotional about the opportunity that these kids have,” said Coach Dunn. “It’s been 17 years since I’ve stepped on that Superdome carpet, and I asked the Good Lord to let me do it again and here we are.”



Last week, the Griffins rushed for over 450 yards in their quarterfinal win over Breaux Bridge. This week, the recipe was the same, with the two-headed monster of Brian Banks and John Lewis leading the Griffins with another dominate rushing performance of over 320 yards.

“They’ve just been tremendous all year,” said Coach Dunn. “They alternate series and their numbers are almost identical. Rushing yards, touchdowns, they’re each others biggest fan. It’s just a true testimony to being a team first guy.”



Brian Banks couldn’t help but smile when asked about his relationship with his Lewis. “I love John Lewis to death,” said Banks. “Without him, I don’t think we’d be where we are.”

The North Desoto defense completely shut down Iowa’s offense. Outside of a late, garbage time touchdown, the Griffins defense held the Yellowjackets scoreless for most of the game and carry one of the most dominate defensive units down to New Orleans to face Lutcher.



“We knew we had to be more physical than them,” said senior defensive back Hunter Addison. “We had to make sure they were cutting it up the field, not let (Ronald Young) get loose. Props to him, fast guy, we knew we had to contain him and we did. We did good tonight.”

Coach Dunn earned his 300th career victory tonight in a career that spans time coaching in high school and college. His 301st win next week could be the sweetest of them all.

“We aren’t done yet. We’ll celebrate this for 24 hours, and then we’ll focus on finishing this thing in New Orleans” said Coach Dunn.