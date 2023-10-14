SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — North Desoto has taken over the District 1-4A standings after a big win over Evangel. Both teams made explosive plays in all four quarters until the Griffins pulled away 38-28.

North Desoto faced adversity with four interceptions starting with the first play. Head coach Dennis Dunn thinks games like this prepare them for future opponents.

“We responded exactly like I hoped we would and knew we would,” Coach Dunn said. “Luke Delafield is about as good as I’ve seen as a sophomore and he’s a gunslinger man, he’s going to take some chances.”

“We knew we were going to come out here and play a great football team,” said quarterback Luke Delafield. “We knew adversity was going to hit. We knew we would have to respond well and not think about it, just try and flush it.”

Delafield was a key playmaker on offense connecting with teammates creating explosive plays. On the other side of the ball, safety Lake Bates had another impressive game with a huge interception.

“We’ve been studying film all week,” Bates said. “When Parker Fulghum motions out, we have to run a post or a comeback. I saw him make his break and I broke on it. From there I picked it.”

“Lake Bates has been lights out the whole season,” added Coach Dunn. “I mean he is the best defensive player I think in Louisiana.”

North Desoto (6-1, 4-0) will travel to Huntington (5-2, 3-1) on Friday, October 20 at 7 p.m. Evangel (5-2, 3-1) will play host to Minden (1-6, 1-3) on Friday, October 20 at 7 p.m.