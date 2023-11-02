SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — North Desoto (9-1, 7-0) clinched an outright 4A District-1 Championship with a 64-29 win over Northwood (5-5, 5-2) Thursday night at Jerry Burton Stadium.

Northwood took a 14-7 lead after capitalizing on a Luke Delafield interception in the first quarter. Hutson Hearron connected with Jalil Wainwright on a touchdown to give the Falcons their only lead of the game.

Week 8 Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week Landry Wyatt had a huge night, scoring three first half touchdowns. Wyatt finished the game with 176 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns.

The Griffins won’t return to the field until the Division II non-select playoffs. The complete playoff brackets will be released on Sunday.

Other games from around the area:

Airline 47 – Southwood 8

Huntington 44 – Bossier 6

Many 56 – Lakeview 26

St. Mary’s 61 – Northwood (Lena) 6