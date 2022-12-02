VIVIAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Omarion Miller’s recruitment is open.

The former LSU commit is now a former Nebraska commit, de-committing from the program just a day after Green Oaks alum and Shreveport native Decoldest Crawford announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

“In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska, I have decided to de-commit and open up my recruitment,” Miller said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.



One of those changes is the hiring of new Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule. Mickey Joseph, who recruited Miller and Crawford at LSU and Nebraska, was set to return as wide receivers coach after serving as the program’s interim head coach. His status is unclear following his arrest for suspicion of assault earlier this week. Joseph is currently on administrative leave.

Miller is a four-star recruit and still holds an LSU offer. Arkansas, Miami, and Louisiana Tech are three of Miller’s seven total offers.