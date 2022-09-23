SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Friday Night Blitz, we head into week five in Texas and Arkansas, while Louisiana rolls into week four. Wesley Boone will look to retain his lead in our KTAL Sports Pick ‘Em contest. Rankings reflect our KTAL Sports Power Rankings in Texas and Louisiana.

Re-Bath Game of the Week: Newman at (#2) Many

The future of college football is arriving in the town of Many Louisiana on Friday night. Texas commit and #1 overall quarterback prospect in the class of 2023 Arch Manning leads the Newman Greenies into town to face #1 inside linebacker prospect Tackett Curtis and the USC commit’s Many Tigers. This very well could be the toughest test Manning has faced at the high school level, facing a secondary that also includes 4-star defensive back Tylan Singleton. The Many defense has only allowed one touchdown to their three opponents this season, while Newman has yet to score less than 35 points in a contest this year.

PREDICTION: I think the Many offense is the difference in this one. Newman isn’t used to seeing it and it will give the Tigers the edge in a game of the year candidate.

MANY: 30 NEWMAN: 28

(#5) Parkway at Haughton

Year three of the Brotherton Bowl features Coy Brotherton’s best Parkway squad yet against an improved Haughton team from the year before. Each Brotherton has one win under their belt since Coy took over the Parkway program a season ago. The Panthers haven’t allowed a point in two weeks while Haughton is coming off their toughest offensive night of the year against Many, falling 35-3. Since 2020, the Bucs are 4-2 following a loss.

PREDICTION: The Bucs will bring their A-game into an emotional matchup Between the Pines, but Parkway’s athletes will get the job done.

PARKWAY: 35 HAUGHTON: 24

Hallsville at (#5) Texas High

One of the best stories out of East Texas this year has been the Hallsville Bobcats. After a 3-7 2021, Hallsville is off to a 3-1 start, suffering their first loss last week to Kilgore 40-20. Texas High has been led by a high-powered offensive attack averaging 38.5 points per game this year. Last week the defense was the story as for the first time in 2022 the Tigers didn’t allow a touchdown in a 27-3 win over Tyler Legacy.

PREDICTION: This is a big moment for Hallsville, going on the road with a chance to pull one of the upsets of the year. The Tigers will pull away late after a strong Bobcat start.

TEXAS HIGH: 41 HALLSVILLE: 14

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ TEAM SELECTIONS

TEAM MEMBER WEEK FOUR RECORD SEASON RECORD Wesley Boone 9-2 40-5 Sam Rothman 10-1 37-8 John Sartori 8-3 34-11

MATCHUP JOHN SARTORI’S PICK WESLEY BOONE’S PICK SAM ROTHMAN’S PICK Newman at (#2) Many Many Many Many (#5) Parkway at Haughton Parkway Haughton Parkway Hallsville at (#5) Texas High Texas High Texas High Texas BTW at Woodlawn Woodlawn Woodlawn Woodlawn Haynesville at Glenbrook Glenbrook Glenbrook Glenbrook Arkansas High at (#3) Magnolia Arkansas High Magnolia Magnolia Airline at (#9) Benton Benton Airline Benton (#4) North Desoto at Minden North Desoto North Desoto North Desoto Mansfield at Logansport Mansfield Logansport Logansport Bossier at Evangel Evangel Evangel Evangel Natchitoches Central at Southwood Natchitoches Central Natchitoches Central Natchitoches Central Loyola Prep at Red River Loyola Prep Loyola Prep Loyola Prep

TThe Friday Night Blitz begins at 10:15 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.