SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Friday Night Blitz, we head into week four in Texas and Arkansas, while Louisiana rolls into week three. Wesley Boone will look to retain his lead in our KTAL Sports Pick ‘Em contest. Rankings reflect our KTAL Sports Power Rankings in Texas and Louisiana.

Re-Bath Game of the Week: (#10) Atlanta at (#8) Liberty-Eylau

There are only 31 matchups featuring unbeaten teams this week in the state of Texas, this is one of them. Atlanta combined to win two games in 2020 and 2021, and have already won three games under first year Head Coach Tyler Morton. The Leopards are reaping the benefits of a veteran roster led by fourth year Head Coach Dewaski Davis. The Leopards are off to their first 3-0 start since 2010 and are looking to go 4-0 for the first time since at least 2003 (MaxPreps only goes back to 2004).

PREDICTION: I’ll take Liberty-Eylau’s experience over Atlanta’s in a close one.

Liberty-Eylau: 21 Atlanta: 20

Haughton at (#2) Many

Many has passed every test thrown at them through two weeks, winning easily over 5A and 4A competition to begin the year 2-0. Now they’ll get another 5A foe in Haughton, who have outscored opponents 79-27 to begin the year 2-0. As impressive as a 52 point scoring deferential is, Many has a 78-point advantage, allowing just 5 points per game defensively. This will be by far the toughest test yet for a Haughton offense that has scored 35 and 44 points in their first two games.

PREDICTION: Many has always played the higher classifications well. That continues tonight.

Many: 27 Haughton: 7

(#1) Carthage at Marshall

Carthage hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2016. Since 2018 the Bulldogs have defeated Marshall on both occasions, in 2018 and 2019. The seniors on this year’s teams were freshman the last time the two teams met with Carthage coming out on top 38-6. Plenty has changed for the Mavs since that game, including first-year Head Coach Jack Alvarez. The Texas coaching veteran is off to a 2-1 start through three games into his tenure and has a chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Texas high school football history this week.



PREDICTION: That upset isn’t going to happen.

Carthage: 35 Marshall: 13

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ TEAM SELECTIONS

TEAM MEMBER WEEK THREE RECORD SEASON RECORD Wesley Boone 13-2 31-3 Sam Rothman 13-2 27-7 John Sartori 12-3 26-8

MATCHUP JOHN SARTORI’S PICK WESLEY BOONE’S PICK SAM ROTHMAN’S PICK (#10) Atlanta at (#8) Liberty-Eylau Liberty-Eylau Liberty-Eylau Liberty-Eylau (#10) Benton at Newman Benton Benton Newman Minden at North Webster Minden Minden Minden Bossier at (#4) Parkway Parkway Parkway Parkway Haughton at (#2) Many Many Many Many Loyola at (#5) North Desoto North Desoto North Desoto North Desoto Airline at (#9) Northwood Airline Northwood Northwood (#1) Carthage at Marshall Carthage Carthage Carthage Waskom at (#4) Timpson Timpson Timpson Timpson Elysian Fields at (#9) Beckville Beckville Beckville Beckville Center at (#7) Daingerfield Daingerfield Daingerfield Daingerfield

The Friday Night Blitz begins at 10:15 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.