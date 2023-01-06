NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – One of the most shocking moves in Louisiana high school football is now official.



After 13 seasons and three state championships at Many, Jess Curtis will now be taking over the Natchitoches Central football program. Curtis says that although the decision was tough, it came at the perfect time



“What I’ve had at Many is what coaches dream to have,” Curtis said. “But in the end, I would’ve said ‘what if?'”

Just because he won’t be sporting the Tigers’ iconic red and black on Friday nights, he won’t be hard to find for his former players.

“I’m not abandoning them. I’m right down the road,” said Curtis. “I’m going to try and help get another guy in there who’s just as passionate as I was.”



Curtis leaves Many with 53 consecutive district wins dating back to 2013. He now sets his sights on conquering District 1-5A.



The Chiefs have had just one winning season in the past nine (2021). The self proclaimed lover of building simply wants to be an architect for success at Natchitoches Central.



“That was one of the big things that really got me here is just the challenge,” said Curtis. “I like to build….I like when maybe you’re not the favorite.”



Curtis inherits a Chief program that went 3-7 in 2021.