MARSHALL, Tex. (KTAL/KMSS) — Marshall head coach, Jack Alvarez, is making sure the athleticism on his team is used all over the field this season.

A state championship winning head coach, Alvarez took over the Maverick’s program after five-year coach, Jake Griedl, departed for Bastrop. Now Alvarez prepares for his second year at the helm, and he says this team is advanced schematically.

The Mavericks graduated several key players last season, but they have talent in their skilled positions.

“The senior class now, there’s probably only about 9 or 10 of them in that class so that’s why we’re so young in a lot of different places. The guys coming back who are seniors, if they can lead the young guys on how to be, we’ve got a chance to be good for a long time,” said head coach, Jack Alvarez.

Marshall has low numbers on the roster, so the Mavericks like to use players on both sides of the ball. Both coach and players feel that having athletes that are learning to play multiple positions benefits the team as a whole.

“We probably only had like 32 or 33 kids on varsity last year, so we trained them last year like that. I think they like having a role on both sides and I think it makes the team closer,” said Alvarez.

Senior safety, Jordan Williams, shared how he feels about having multiple roles on the field, “That’s a good advantage really because you get mental and physical reps at both positions, so that’s kind of good.”

The Mavericks finished second in district last season, and they are determined to be competing again for those top two spots again this year.

Marshall opens up the season on Friday, August 25th when they travel to Tyler. Last year, the Mavericks took care of the Lions 40-29 on opening weekend.