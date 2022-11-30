TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – “He’s a freaky athlete and an awesome person.”

Pleasant Grove Head Coach Josh Gibson can’t help but sing the praises of his two star Vic Shaw. The senior’s journey from wide-eyed eighth grader to state-wide superstar is one Coach Gibson saw coming.

“We’d spend time before school just getting to know each other so now, whether we play the rest of the season all the way to state, we’ve got two and a half weeks left, our days are numbered,” said Coach Gibson. “This whole thing is gonna be over. But its so special seeing kids like him grow up and develop.”



As a senior, Shaw is a two-way star for Pleasant Grove dominating offenses on the interior defensive line and also impacting the game as a tight-end.



“I don’t like to brag on myself too much but I would just say I try to play hard every play because you never know what could happen,” said Shaw. “So I mean, I would just say I get after it every play, I’m kinda dynamic, I can do anything they ask me to do.”



Shaw has been a force on the Hawks defense, racking up over 110 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and four and a half sacks. On offense, he’s tallied over 200 yards receiving on just ten catches to go with six touchdowns.

“We’ve had some interior guys before us that were all-state players who probably have half the production of tackles that he gets a game,” said Coach Gibson. “He’ll have games with 11-14 tackles. For him to do that, I think it shows his versatility, I think it shows his speed.”



With the Hawks making another deep post-season run, Shaw hopes the legacy he leaves behind at PG goes beyond just hardware.

“It’s not even stats and stuff,” said Shaw. “Of course I wanna be known as a good player, but also the impact I bring to these young guys.”



Coach Gibson sees a success story when he looks at his star senior.



“When I look at Vic, I see an example of capitalizing and reaching your full potential which I don’t think a lot of high school kids do,” said Coach Gibson. “Because, he understands the reap what you sow, you’re gonna get out out of life what you put it and he’ll continue to grind in this next chapter.”



For Vic Shaw’s incredible career at Pleasant Grove, he’s our player of the week.