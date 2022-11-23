MINDEN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – While there’s plenty of pressure that comes with being the star quarterback on an undefeated team. There is even more pressure when your dad is the head coach. That’s the situation at Glenbrook, where junior quarterback Ty Feaster is doing his best to make most of the opportunity playing for his dad.



“It’s hard being the head coach putting your son at quarterback when you got other athletes that could be playing,” said David Feaster, who has coached his son at Glenbrook since he was in the seventh grade.



“He made up his mind a long time ago that he wasn’t going to give me any advantages as a quarterback but he wasn’t gonna give me any disadvantages,” said Ty Feaster. “So if I earned the job, it means I actually earned the job. I remember him saying that and that was a huge confidence builder for me.”



The Apaches 11-0 start has been a showcase for the team’s talent. After an 8-2 run in their first year in the LHSAA, Glenbrook was finally eligible for postseason play. The Apaches made an impressive introduction, taking down the likes of Haynesville, the defending 1A state champions at Homer, and Cedar Creek. The junior quarterback is relishing the opportunity to show the LHSAA what Glenbrook football is all about.

“Nobody had even heard of us,” said Ty Feaster. “This year, we go 10-0, and now we’re in the playoffs, it’s a huge confidence booster, now we have the confidence to go all the way this year.”



Ty has lived up to the pressure. The junior has completed 64% of his passes with over 2,000 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, accounting for another five on the ground. His biggest supporter couldn’t be more proud of the direction the team is headed under his leadership.

“Real happy for him, because all the guys pull for him, they all love Ty,” said David Feaster. “He’s very humble and honest about the whole thing, so he’s taking it well. But as a dad, obviously you’re just that much more proud because he’s under pressure every week because he knows I’m under pressure.”



For Ty Feaster’s sensational junior season, he’s our player of the week.