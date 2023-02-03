SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A few years ago a signing day with four athletes was hard to imagine for the Huntington Raiders.



Under the direction of head coach Steven Dennis, the program has not only seen success on the field, they’ve reaped the benefits of sending multiple players to the next level. One of the athletes who will keep their playing career alive is wideout Tre Carter, who signed with the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

“I think it will be the best place for my future because I know a lot of people up there,” Carter said on his decision. “I know the coaches and they’re really good people to be around.”

Carter is one of five raider football players, including Kam Evans in December who are heading to the next level. It’s the culture the school has built that’s helped the team’s star wideout reach his goal.

“They treat us like college students, we come up here and they’ve already got our stuff ready.”

As a senior, Carter totaled over 800 receiving yards and ten touchdowns finishing in the top 20 in the state in both categories. It’s his versatility that has Boll Weevil coaches excited.

“They expect me to play everything,” said Carter. They expect me to play outside, slot, kick return, I’m going to do everything they want me to do all the time.”

And Carter shares that excitement.

“I won’t ever leave the field. I’m going to go up there and do some big things.”