TIMPSON, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – When Timpson Head Coach Kerry Therwanger met then freshman running back Terry Bussey, it didn’t take long for “Coach T” to realize what he needed to do.

“It was pretty clear,” said Therwanger. “I remember telling him that he’s gonna have the ball in his hand every play, and he’s gonna make the decisions for us and take us wherever we can get to.”

That was Bussey’s freshman year. Two years later, and the Bears have won 26 games and made back-to-back 3A DI semi-final appearances. Bussey has helped transform Timpson, leading the Bears to the two best seasons in the program history. And the junior isn’t done.

“We’re gonna play hard and we’re gonna finish every game,” said Bussey when asked about this season. “And we’re gonna try and get over the hump we’ve been stuck at the last two years.”



That hump? The Shiner Commanches. The Bears have fallen short to Shiner the last two seasons as the Commanches have hoisted back-to-back 3A DI titles. This year, Bussey and the Bears feel like they have the talent to strike back.

“We’ve got a lot of talent, you gotta have that,” said Therwanger. “Secondly, they’ve been there and done that. The first year against Shiner, I think we were all wide-eyed and then last year, we had an opportunity, they saw how close they were. And so they’ve really made it a choice to work even harder and we’ll see where that puts us at the end of the year.”

In week one, Bussey showed why he’s a 4 star prospect as he torn apart Beckville’s defense. Bussey showed off a signature move that you rarely see in high school, let alone in college or the NFL: a flip pass.

“They were playing up on me not worried about the receiver behind so I just threw it up there,” said Bussey. His head coach wasn’t surprised by the move. “We see it all the time in practice, he’s just a special athlete who can do a lot of things on the field, corner comes up, safety comes up to play the run, he makes a play in the passing game,” said Therwanger.

Bussey has picked up offers from Oregon and Texas A&M among others. Therwanger hopes that Bussey’s journey can be inspirational to the rest of his team.

“Just because we’re from a small school, it doesn’t mean we can’t accomplish things,” said Therwanger. “Maybe they’ll think since he’s getting it done, maybe we can too. We hope that’s the example he’s setting.”



For Terry Bussey’s 383 total yard, 6 touchdown performance, he’s our player of the week.