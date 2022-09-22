MANY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A state championship. National attention and accolades. For Many star senior Tackett Curtis, the attention comes from all angles. With all the potential distraction, there’s one thing that helps Curtis block out the noise.

“Leaving a legacy is huge to me,” said the USC commit. “I mean, it’s who you are, it’s what you do everyday, not just on the football field. I just try to be the best person I can be and when it’s Friday night, I try and do the same out there.”



Curtis is as excellent on the field as he is off of it. He’s a two time 2A defensive MVP. He holds offers from every major program in the country. The only thing more insatiable than Curtis’ worth ethic is his football IQ. The example that Curtis sets through his worth ethic and attention detail is one that he followed from the seniors that came before him.

“I’m just trying to be like Cadillac (Rhone) and Terrence (Williams),” said Curtis. “They showed me how to work as freshman and I’m happy I can be an example now just like they were for me.” Terrence Williams is now at UL-Lafayette, while Cadillac Rhone is at Northwestern State. This time next year, Tackett Curtis will be at USC, and his head coach believes that, even when he’s gone, the impact he’s had on the program will continue.

“He’s come here, he’s been a part of three state championship teams, and he wants to go four,” said Jess Curtis, who is also Tackett’s uncle. “He wants to go four in a row to the Superdome, he wants to end a state champion. That’s what Tackett is, he’s a kid who’s done it the right way all four years. He’s the first one in, the last one off.”



And sometime soon, Tackett will be the first one on the field, and the last one walking off of it for the last time. The senior is trying to soak up everything he can before it all ends.

“I’m just trying to cherish every moment of my last year here with these guys,” said Curtis. “I hope they remember me as a leader, a good role model, and I just hope we win and come out on top.”



For Tackett Curtis’s incredible high school football career so far, he’s our player of the week.