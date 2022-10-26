STONEWALL, La (KMSS/KTAL) – While Stonewall, Louisiana, is no swamp, if you look close enough on North Desoto’s football team…you’ll find a gator. Marquese “Gator” Hampton, that is.



“I used to play little league football and you know how alligators get to their food fast? I used to get to the quarterback fast so they used to compare me to a gator. That’s how I got the nick-name gator,” said Marquese Hampton, senior defensive line standout for the North Desoto Griffins. “Gator” has done plenty of eating so far this season, chomping down on the quarterback four times. Head coach Dennis Dunn sees the work Gator puts in daily and knows his success isn’t by accident.

“He spends so much time in individual drills, working on different aspects of pass rush, run technique verse run block. He puts in the work,” said Coach Dunn, whose Grifins are off to the best start in program history at 8-0. Hampton’s ability to create pressure has helped the Griffins force 33 turnovers so far this season. It also helped them shut down Huntington’s offense last Friday night.

“Gator” Hampton has 29 tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown so far this season.

“Our defensive line played lights out,” said Coach Dunn. “We were able to maintain a three man rush most of the night and Gator was a huge part of that. For us to be able to drop eight into coverage was huge.”



If North Desoto wants a fairytale ending to their storybook season, Marquese Hampton’s tenaciousness will be at the heart of the Griffins’ defensive success.

“I think his leadership…what he does on and off the field will continue to be huge. Also his ability to dominate on the defensive line, draw two and three man blocks, which frees up linebackers and other defensive linemen. He’s a dominate force,” said Coach Dunn.

For Marquese Hampton’s 7 total tackle, 1 sack and forced fumble recovered for a touchdown against Huntington, he’s our player of the week.