SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Northwood Falcons have talent aplenty on their 2022 roster. There’s three and four star recruits, multiple players with multiple Division I offers, and even some of the top recruits in the state at their position. One name that may not stick out with that crowd, though, is senior wide-receiver Marc Denison. Denison doesn’t mind one bit.

“When I was a freshman, I’d see guys like Dee Brown, Marquez (Stevenson), but now its just like, all the work I’ve put in has paid off,” said Denison, who currently leads Northwood in receiving yards with 754 yards and four touchdowns. “All of his development is directly related to how hard he works,” said head coach Austin Brown. Brown has been around long enough to see the likes of Detraveon Brown (now at North Texas) and Marquez Stevenson (now with the Buffalo Bills). Dennison can soon join those two in the Northwood record books.

“He’s top five in the state yards per catch, with 700-800 yards and he’s about to bee one of the three best wide-receiver seasons in Northwood history,” said Coach Brown. With 70 more yards, he’ll have the third best receiving season in school history. Denison’s ready to join those legendary Falcon receivers.

“I’ve put in the work,” said Denison. “I want the ball. Third downs? Give it to me. I want the ball every single time.”



Denison’s number is often called on in the games most important moments. Third and long. When the offense is well behind the sticks. It’s Denison’s ability to step up in those pressure filled moments that’s helping him carve out his own legacy at Northwood.

“The next few years, you’re going to see tough, hard nosed blocking, big catch, big play wide-receivers that when you come to a practice on a Tuesday are giving the same effort they give on a Friday night,” said Coach Brown. “The impact he’s left on these younger kids, I think that’s going to be Mark’s legacy here when he leaves Northwood.”



For Marc Denison’s outstanding Northwood Falcon career, he’s our player of the week.