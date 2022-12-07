IOWA, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Are the North Desoto Griffins a team of destiny? If you ask one of the leaders in their backfield, they’ll tell you they work too hard for fate to play a factor.

“I feel like we have the mindset that we are able to run the ball on any team that we play and I feel like tonight we accomplished that goal,” said senior running back Brian Banks.



The Griffins rushed for 320 yards against Iowa last Friday night, helping them secure their first state championship game appearance in school history. Banks and his running mate, fellow senior John Lewis, have led the charge this postseason.

Brian Banks rushed for 71 yards with a rushing and receiving touchdown against Iowa. On the season, he has 1,064 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“They’ve just been tremendous guys all year,” said Griffins head coach Dennis Dunn, who is coaching in his 12th state championship game. “I mean, those two backs are totally selfless. They alternate series and they’ve done it all year. And and their numbers are almost identical rushing touchdowns, and they’re each other’s biggest fan. It’s just a true testimony to be in a team first guy.”



The pair are two sides of the same coin. Where one goes, the other follows. And their team first mindset has the Griffins on the cusp of history.

“I love John Lewis, that is my dog,” said Banks. “I don’t think we’d be where we are without him.”



“They call us thunder and lightning, that’s how close we are,” said Lewis, who rushed for 187 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.

John Lewis rushed for 187 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown against Iowa. On the season, he has 1,388 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“The defer the credit, they cheer for each other,” said Coach Dunn. “This whole RAFT theme that we’ve had all year, family is a huge part of it. ‘Forget about me, I love you’, and that’s what those two backs have been about.”



For their incredible seasons so far, John Lewis and Brian Banks are our players of the week.