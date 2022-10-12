BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There are several Parkway Panthers currently in the NFL. Former LSU star wide-receiver Terrace Marshall and South Carolina alum Israel Mukuamu have only just started what they hope are long careers in the league. A current Parkway star hopes to follow in their footsteps and play at the game’s highest level.

“I’m just trying to be up there with the big dogs, a couple of guys have made it to the NFL from here,” said senior running back Jaylan White. “I’m trying to do the same thing as them, show what I’ve got.”



What Jaylan’s got is a unique skill-set that’s drawing attention from some of the nation’s top college football teams. His position on the depth chart may read running back, but you’d be hard pressed to find him lining up at the same position on consecutive plays.



“I love being all over the field, I love the slot position, I love being a dynamic player,” says White, who racked up 108 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns to go with 52 yards rushing against Southwood last Thursday. “I feel like I’m a good one-on-one player, I feel like someone mans me up, it’s an easy burn. Ya know, our coaches do their job with the play-calling, and if it’s a one on one, I’m gone. They can’t guard me.”



Parkway’s offense is tailor-made for White’s skillset. White recently became the program’s all-time leading rusher in the team’s game against Captain Shreve. His success hasn’t been by accident, according to his head coach.

Jaylan White holds offers from UL-Monroe, TCU, and Mississippi State.

“We wanna put our athletes in space, give them the ball quick, get them out in space and let them go, and that’s what Jaylan’s been able to do,” said Panthers’ head coach Coy Brotherton. “We can flank him out and throw him a short pass or flank him out wide and tell him to run past the corner, with his speed, and his track speed and his quickness he’s been able to do that.”



That versatility has attracted schools from across the country, and it seems everyone has their own ideas on how to utilize White’s skillset.



“I know one school wants to use me at DB and I was like, I’ve never played that position before,” said White. Other schools have some more conventional ideas. “LSU comes in and wants to know if he can return kicks and catch punts, Mississippi State like him at running back, and Louisiana Tech says they want him as a receiver,” said Coach Brotherton. “What I tell everybody is he’s got the experience, he’s taken the hits, and he’s proven he can do it against good talent.”



For Jaylan White’s 160 total yard, three touchdown performance against Southwood, he’s our player of the week.