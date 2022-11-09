SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Captain Shreve Gators are playing their best football at the right time. After going 3-0 during their pre-district schedule to start the season, the Gators dropped four straight. “Those in the media made light of our injuries, but we’ve never made any excuses,” said Adam Kirby, the Gators’ head coach. After the mid-season lull, the Gators finished 2-1 in their final three games. It’s no coincidence that their strong finish coincided with the return of senior running back Jayden Edwards.

Captain Shreve senior running back Jayden Edwards has rushed for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns in just six full games of action.

“He’s gonna be a guy that prepares every day, whether he’s injured, whether he’s healthy, he’s gonna be at practice,” said Kirby. “He’s gonna be in the weight room. He’s gonna be sitting in the front row of film. And we knew that he’d had the mindset and the capabilities to come back from this injury.”



Despite a knee injury suffered early in the season, Edwards has managed to still impact the Gators’ offense, even when he’s not on the field. “He’s really mentored Jamarlyn Otis because he knows that Jamarlyn is the future of the offense. As far as running back goes, he’s taken that role as a leader for the team. He’s the complete package.”

Adam Kirby has led Captain Shreve to a 5-5 record, earning the Gators the 17 seed in the Division I Select bracket for the 2022 LHSAA postseason.

Despite missing the majority of four games, Edwards was able to check off most of his pre-season goals. “My preseason goal was actually to hit 1,000 yards and have ten touchdowns. I have nine touchdowns and just hit 1,000 yards.”



If Captain Shreve is going to win their first round playoff game against Tioga, Edwards will lead the charge, even if he’s not 100% healthy. “Jayden Edwards I think has proven at 70% he’s still pretty special,” said Coach Kirby.



“Once I see that my opponents don’t really want to tackle me, it makes me want to go run harder,” said Edwards, who is averaging over 6 yards per carry this season. “And show them they really can’t stop me.”



For Jayden Edwards special season, he’s our player of the week.