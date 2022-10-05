BENTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Benton Tigers were at a crossroads. After a week four loss to district rival Airline, something needed to change.



“We went back and sort of made it a little bit of a (quarterback) competition,” said Tigers head coach Reynolds Moore. “I just felt like he would step up to the challenge.

The “he” that Coach Moore is referring to is his starting quarterback, Gray Walters. And the challenge that his head coach presented him provided just the shot in the arm the senior needed.

“I didn’t play my best, and I’m actually glad that he talked to me after week four,” said Walters. “He told me basically that I will put (Jeff King) in, so it gave me a little wake-up call.”

Gray Walters has 12 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and 1,104 yards through five games this season.

Walters answered his coach’s challenge with one of the most prolific performances that the state has ever seen, tossing eight touchdown passes (four to wide-receiver Pearce Russell) and 516 passing yards in the Tigers dominating 63-28 win against district leader C.E. Byrd.

“Somebody asked me before the game, could you envision this in any way? I expected to win, I knew if our team showed up like we’re capable of we would win, but I never have imagined having such a dominating performance against a team of that caliber,” said Coach Moore.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” said Walters. “After that, after going against that defense and doing that, nobody can stop us.”

Walters has started for the Tigers since 2020.

From being almost benched, to a historic performance, the challenge now for Walters is carrying the momentum from Friday through the rest of the season. After seeing what his senior quarterback is truly capable of, Coach Moore believes Walters will do just that.

“It’s kind of tricky for the players now, because we’ve seen they can do…they are who we thought they were, and now we expect them to be those people every single Friday night and continue to get better.”



For Gray Walters historic performance against C.E. Byrd, he’s our player of the week.