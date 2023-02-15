SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The wrestling careers of many wrestlers throughout the ArkLaTex ended last weekend at the LHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Brookshire’s Grocery Arena in Bossier City.



Ernie Perry III’s wrestling career is just beginning, as the history-making Viking is set to continue his career at Cornell.



Perry caught up with KTAL Sports Reporter John Sartori as our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

JS: John Sartori

EP3: Ernie Perry III

JS: Ernie, you’re the first ever four-time state champion in Airline wrestling history, what does that mean to you?



EP3: It’s just kind of really exciting. I’m super grateful, you know for having this opportunity.



JS: What is the thing that excites you the most about going to the next level and competing at Cornell?



EP3: Just ready to be in a wrestling room full of guys that all want to be like me. I’ve always wanted to be a national champion.



JS: What does it mean to capture that final state championship so close to home?



EP3: My freshman year it was here in Shreveport and then my sophomore and junior year, it was out Baton Rouge. And then it was just exciting to be able to close it out back at home.



JS: That is the pinnacle of high school wrestling here in the state of Louisiana. The attention, the spotlight gets on you guys for that weekend. What is that like for you, as someone who has dedicated so much of their time to the sport?



EP3: It opens your eyes and makes you super grateful that that you could have such an impact on not just your school, but kind of the world, right? I hope what I’ve done and what I can do leads people and encourages people to join wrestling and get what I got out of it.



JS: Finally, what does being a Viking mean to you?



EP3: I’ll forever be a Viking for life. I’m super grateful for all the people that helped me get here and I’ve always had the best support at Airline.