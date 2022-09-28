BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “Finally, we were able to show up at Benton and we’re able to click and throw the ball around a little bit.”

The smile on Airline Vikings head coach Justin Scogin could be attributed to a few different things. His team finally put it all together against district 1-5A rival Benton, scoring a whopping 75 points on their way to Scogin’s first victory as the Vikings head coach. That grin may also be stuck to his face because he knows he has one of the areas most dynamic playmakers: senior wide-receiver Daxton Chavez.

“He’s a professional,” said Scogin of his star receiver. “He does everything the right way. He always practices, he’s always here, he’s always working.” Against Benton, Chavez was working overtime. The receiver hauled in nine receptions for 228 yards and five touchdowns.

“Obviously it’s great being open, it’s great having touchdowns and stuff, but I just wanted to make sure we pulled out the win,” said the ever humble Chavez. “I wanted to make sure we pulled together as a team and played as a unit.”



The connection that Chavez has developed with sophomore quarterback Ben Taylor was on full display. Taylor’s stat line is equally as impressive, racking up 412 passing yards to go along with seven touchdowns. Chavez believes their bond is only going to get stronger as the season progresses.

“Ben’s a great kid, man. I couldn’t say enough about Ben. He comes out here everyday and work works hard. It’s always fun hanging out with Ben. So being able to ball out with him is something I’ll always remember.”



Chavez’s physical tools jump of the page: he’s 6’4, close to 200 pounds, and has made it to state in the 200 meter. Size, speed, intelligence, Chavez is the full package. Coach Scogin hopes this performance solidifies what he’s been telling college coaches for months.

“I’ve told everybody, you don’t wanna pass this kid up,” said Scogin. “He’s got a 3.6 GPA, he’s gigantic, he can run. He’s not just fast out of the box, but when he gets going, you can’t catch him. Someone is just going to get the steal of the class of ’23 with this kid.”



For Daxton Chavez’s incredible performance against Benton, he’s our player of the week.